A winter storm hit the Colorado Springs area on Thursday, with a rain/snow mix throughout the day and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
Across Colorado: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the central and north central mountains and blizzard warnings for the central and north central plains, CDOT reports. Heavy snow is expected across the southwest mountains and the I-70 and US 285 mountain corridors.
UPDATED 6:45 p.m.
I-25 and CO-83 have reopened following earlier weather-related closures. The Colorado State Patrol has advised drivers to take it slowly between Colorado Springs and Denver and to be mindful of standing water in the area.
Forecast:
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for northern El Paso County until midnight.
A potent spring storm system will move into northeast Colorado, producing strong winds, mix/rain showers this morning and heavy snow and blizzard like conditions at times over north El Paso County this evening. Prime time for snow will be until 10 p.m. for both Colorado Springs and north El Paso County, with lighter snow showers expected from 10 p.m. to 2-3 a.m. Only flurries are expected through daybreak Friday. Conditions are expected to be relatively dry Friday morning with additional snow showers possible Friday afternoon and early evening. Any snow accumulations Friday will be minimal and limited to grass.
UPDATED 6:23 p.m
Southbound I-25 remains closed between Monument and Plum Creek Parkway because of adverse weather conditions. Frontage Road is also closed. There's no estimated time of reopening for either.
UPDATED 4:45 p.m.
Northbound CO 83 is closed between Flying Horse Club Dr. and Old North Gate Road because of adverse weather conditions.
UPDATED 3:15 p.m.
Accident just north of Monument on Southbound I-25.
UPDATED 2:50 p.m.
Aventa Credit Union: All branches closing at 3:00 pm due to winter weather.
UPDATED 2:25 p.m.
Woodland Park now at 10 inches and still snowing.
UPDATED 1:55 p.m.
Due to the inclement weather, all nine food distribution sites will be closed today, Thursday, March 19. The sites will be open again tomorrow, and thanks to our partners at Care and Share Food Bank, all nine sites will also be distributing supplemental boxes of food for families in need. Again, tomorrow we will open the nine food sites from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at these locations:
Doherty High School
Russell Middle School
Mitchell High School
Swigert Middle School
The RJWAC Campus
North Middle School
Mann Middle School
Coronado High School
West Elementary School
UPDATE 1:30 p.m.
Safety closure:
I-70 Westbound / Eastbound Denver (Airpark Rd) to Limon (Milemarker 292-358)
I-70 closed both directions. No estimated time to reopen.
UPDATE 1 p.m.
Colorado Springs is on accident alert. Call 9-1-1 only if drugs, alcohol or injuries are involved in the crashes.
Otherwise, report online.
UPDATE 12:55 p.m.
From the National Weather Service in Pueblo: "We're getting reports that some roads are starting to close in Teller and El Paso Counties due to adverse weather conditions. Check cotrip.org for the latest road conditions and closures."
UPDATE 12:50 p.m.
Vehicles on Interstate 25 in Monument Hill have been moved out of the traffic. "Slow going near County Line due to snow-covered roadways," Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
UPDATE 12:35 p.m.
A crash has shut down one lane on northbound I-25 at mile marker 153.
UPDATE 12:35 p.m.
With snowfall increasing, the Denver International Airport said "many airlines have canceled flights this afternoon" and encouraged travelers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.
Woodland Park reportedly has about 8 inches of snow with snowfall remaining steady.
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.
Heavy snow and low visibility reported in the Denver area. Drive with caution, officials say.
Snow started to falling in Manitou Springs and its surroundings.
UPDATE 12:25 p.m.
The Adams Sheriff's Office reported that one of its deputies was in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Watkins Road.
UPDATE 12:20 pm.
Semi-trucks on northbound Interstate 25 near Monument Hill are stopped in an effort to put on tire chains. "Please use caution in the area," the Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
Also, the Air Force Academy tweeted that all drivers in the area "should ensure their vehicle lights are ON while driving and stopping distances should be increased."
UPDATE 12:10 p.m.
Reports of traffic delays and crashes throughout Colorado highways, including I-25 and I-70. The Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock tweeted out a friendly reminder just moments ago: "This heavy snow can cover traffic signal lights. If you cannot see what the lights are, treat the intersection as a four-way stop."
UPDATE 11:30 a.m.
Colorado Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 25 show snow from County Line to Monument and Woodmen Road. "Further south it is all rain at I-25 and (Garden of the Gods Road)," the National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet.
UPDATE 11 a.m.
Woodland Park has reportedly seen about 5 inches of snow.
UPDATE 10:35 a.m.
From the National Weather Service in Pueblo: "The low pressure center is located in southwest Lincoln County. Snow and mixed precipitation is moving counterclockwise around this low. Expect snow to continue in El Paso and Teller Counties and winds to increase over the next couple hours."
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.
Douglas County is on accident alert, meaning call 9-1-1 only if drugs, alcohol or injuries are involved.
Otherwise, report the crashes online.
UPDATE 10:25 a.m.
Woodland Park reportedly with four inches of snow. After a 90-minute break, the snow is coming down heavily again.
UPDATE 10:20 a.m.
A blizzard warning in El Paso County remains in effect until midnight as the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts blizzard conditions with up to 8 inches of snow and winds gust up to 50 mph.
UPDATE 10:15 a.m.
A winter storm warning by the National Weather Service in Pueblo is in effect until midnight. It effects Teller County, the Rampart Range and Pikes Peak as the weather service predicts heavy snow with accumulations up to 12 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
"Travel could be very difficult," the warning states. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
UPDATE 10 a.m.
The city issued a full callout of snow plows and trucks early Thursday to monitor its main and secondary roads during the morning commute. A new crew will take over snow and ice control operations at noon.
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.
Because of Thursday's snowstorm, the UCHealth drive-through testing center at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point will operate from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday. The center is located one block east of Memorial Park. To be tested, individuals must have a referral from their physician or provider.
Strong winds and heavy snow are forecast to cause blizzard conditions over the Palmer Divide area of northern El Paso County and Teller County beginning late morning and lasting into the evening, according to a hazardous weather outlook for the area published by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Winds could cause dangerous travel on the Interstate 25 corridor and southeast plains. West-to-east travel in the area will become hazardous this afternoon, the weather service reports.
The state transportation department discouraged unnecessary travel between Monument and Denver in a Thursday morning email, saying that conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.
Snowfall is expected to be heavier between Monument and Castle Rock than in the Denver metro area, and the speed limit on I-25 in this area will be lowered to 45 mph, according to the email.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 4 p.m., changing to snow; a 90% chance of precipitation. Accumulation of less than a half inch expected A high of 42, with winds from 10-35 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around freezing and winds from 10-15 mph. A 32% chance of isolated snow showers.
Saturday: Isolated snow showers, with a high near 50 and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.