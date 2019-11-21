Icy driving conditions are expected to continue Friday for much of Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

10:22 p.m.

El Paso and Teller County are on accident alert.

El Paso and Teller County are on accident alert / cold reporting. The roads are very icy. Slow WAY down, there is no need to be in a rush and get home safe! R38 — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) November 22, 2019

10:00 p.m.

More than 50 vehicles were involved in a crash at 6th Avenue and southbound Interstate 25 in Denver Thursday night, according to the Denver Police Department. Injuries have been reported, but none are life-threatening.

Travelers flying in or out of Denver International Airport Friday morning should check flight status.

Snow is once again possible overnight at DEN. If you’re flying in or out in the morning, double check your flight status with your airline and allow plenty of time to get to the airport 🥶✈️ pic.twitter.com/cLfXdCibSO — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 22, 2019

Pikes Peak Christian School has a 10 a.m. delayed start Friday

8:19 p.m. Northbound I-25 is blocked at Upper Lake Gulch Road due to an accident. CDOT reported that the right lane is open.

7:47 p.m. All lanes of southbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway have reopened, but roads are "extremely icy, " CDOT reports.

7:37 p.m. Union and Austin Bluffs has reopened, according to UCCS police.

7:30 p.m. Icy roads and winter driving conditions are being reported on U.S. 24 near Cimmarron Hills, and east to Ramah.

7:19 p.m. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Plum Creek. Crews are on the way with sand, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CDOT is also reporting icy conditions on northbound I-25 and Briargate Parkway.

7:07 p.m. Castle Rock police reported that there are multiple crashes along Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument Hill, slowing traffic.

Colorado Springs police said that a vehicle hit a power pole at North Union Boulevard and Family Place in the Briargate area.

6:54 p.m. Police reported a crash at Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted about icy conditions on U.S. 24 between Manitou Springs and Cascade.

CDOT cameras are indicating icy conditions along Highway 24, between Manitou Springs and Cascade this evening. Drivers should use slower speeds and be prepared for winter driving conditions across the area tonight through Friday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4LID0MFDYh — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 22, 2019

Further north, Castle Rock police warned motorists of a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25, south of RidgeGate Parkway. The crash happened about 5 p.m., but three of the southbound lanes and the left northbound lane were still blocked as of 7 p.m. 9News reported that 12 people were sent to a hospital in the pileup.

MASS CRASH Southbound I-25 south of Ridgegate (mp 191). Multiple vehicles, multiple injuries. Three Southbound Lanes Blocked Northbound Left Lane BlockedReports of ice in the area.S-1 pic.twitter.com/T2Z6uGHMuA — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) November 22, 2019

About 6:20 p.m., Colorado Springs police said that several crashes left Austin Bluffs Parkway closed at North Union Boulevard. Police did not say if accidents were weather related, but officers in Stetson Hills said roads in the northeast part of the city were slick.

An hour earlier, the city went on accident alert status. Drivers were encouraged to exchange information and not call police if an accident did not have any serious injuries, deaths, driving under the influence, drivers without a license or insurance information and no damage to public property.

