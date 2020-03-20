Dr. Michael Roshon, emergency room doctor and medical chief of staff for St. Francis Health Services, talks about the COVID-19 virus and how his staff is preparing to handle patients Friday, March 20, 2020, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs. Roshon said if the virus was a marathon, we have only begun to put on our shoes and should prepare for the worst to come. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)