The conditions were just right: cold weather and low humidity. Not long after midnight Friday, snowmakers at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area fired up the guns.
“This is the earliest date in 10 seasons,” A-Basin spokeswoman Adrienne Saia Isaac said later.
She arrived at the mountain base about 8 a.m., having found the powder still blasting on the High Noon Trail, regularly the first run to open every year across North America’s ski scene.
In 2017, A-Basin started making snow Sept. 24 and opened Colorado’s season less than three weeks later, on Oct. 13. The ski area was first to turn a lift the previous year on Oct. 21 and shared 2015’s Oct. 29 opening day with Loveland Ski Area. Loveland celebrated the earliest opening day of the decade on Oct. 7, 2009.
Late Thursday, the evening before A-Basin’s announcement, its friendly rival tweeted “Snow guns are ready!” A time-lapse video showed the fleet ready to fire, but conditions weren't right, Loveland spokesman John Sellers said in a text message. The hope is to start as soon as next week, he said.
Normally, A-Basin starts making snow in early October, Saia Isaac said.
“The first day of snowmaking is always incredibly exciting for us because it really makes it feel like the season is imminent. It kicks off that race to open,” she said. “I think it just gets everyone stoked to get back on the mountain.”
It feels most imminent, she said, when temperatures stay low enough for the guns to run full days. Friday, they stopped as the sun rose.
An early start to the season would be more than welcomed at A-Basin, which closed June 3 as scheduled, though that’s abrupt by the ski area’s standards. It hasn’t been uncommon for A-Basin to continue business through July 4.
“We’re eternally optimistic in the ski industry,” Saia Isaac said. “So yes, my hopes are high for a good, early season.”