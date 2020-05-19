Water World announced Tuesday that it would not open for the 2020 summer season.
The water park in the Denver suburb of Federal Heights said in a statement on its website that restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak forced the decision.
"At this time and in direct consultation with public officials, there is no indication that an aquatic park of our size and scope, which operates with larger guest attendance, will be permitted to open within our short summer operating season," the statement said.
The park also said that the inability to perform on-boarding and training tasks in advance of the season were factors in the decision.
"We are deeply disappointed, and this is not a decision that comes lightly," the statement said. "Ultimately though, we care about our community and we’ll do our part to get our great State of Colorado back on its feet."
All Splash Passes and single day tickets have been extended.