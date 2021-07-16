Water has been restored to local businesses that saw their water turned off early Wednesday afternoon after a sinkhole opened up near multiple businesses on Garden of the Gods Road.
The water was turned on just before 7 p.m., employees at two of the businesses near the sinkhole said Friday, after being shut off since around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Several businesses, including the McDonald’s, the Baymont by Wyndham hotel, and the 7-Eleven right next to the sinkhole pitched in to get the water line fixed, Aretha Rex, a front desk receptionist at the hotel, said.
That was because unlike a water main that burst further west on Garden of the Gods Road shutting down east and westbound traffic, the line that broke on Wednesday was a private one jointly owned and maintained by the businesses nearby.
For the most part, the sinkhole didn't affect traffic along Garden of the Gods Road, but Colorado Springs Utilities did close off an area around it. As of Friday evening, the hole hadn't yet been filled.
Despite not being able to help with the repairs, Colorado Springs Utilities still assisted after the sinkhole snared one driver trying to get to the McDonald’s and sent water running down the street.
“We assisted in shutting off the water, but couldn't help with anything else because it's a private line,” Colorado Springs Utilities spokesman Ted Skroback said.