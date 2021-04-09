A water main break continued to upset traffic in Falcon Friday while crews worked to repair a burst pipe, officials said.
Emergency crews from the Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District blocked off eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodmen Road between Highway 24 and Meridian Road Thursday afternoon when the leak began, a county news release said.
The stretch of road remained closed Friday morning, El Paso County spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said. There was no estimation of when the road would be reopened, she added.
The damage followed another water main break several weeks ago when an underground pipe ruptured at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, shutting down traffic from the intersection for a week.