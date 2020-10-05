Several road are closed in southeast Colorado Springs after three water mains burst Saturday night, Colorado Springs Utilities said.
A flood of calls came into to Colorado Springs Police Department after several roads started to overflow with water, police said.
The leaks were mostly caused by aging infrastructure, Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman Katlin Nolt said.
El Morro Road is closed between Delta Drive and Flintwood Drive while workers repair the water main near Delta and El Morro Road. Those repairs are expected to be finished late Monday afternoon.
Two lanes eastbound on Airport Road between South Murray Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard will be closed while crews repair the water main near Airport and South Murray. The repairs are predicted to be done by Tuesday evening.
As for the main near South Chelton Road and Sorrento Drive, its repairs will close Chelton Road between Fountain Boulevard and Saratoga Drive through Tuesday.