Afternoon commutes were disrupted Thursday as crews worked to repair a water main break at a major Falcon thoroughfare, according to a news release.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodmen Road were shut down between Highway 24 and Meridian Road after a water pipe burst Thursday afternoon, according to El Paso County spokeswoman Natalie Sosa.
Emergency crews from Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District were on scene, working to repair the rupture, Sosa said.
“At the time, there is no timeline for when the road will be open,” Sosa said. “Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.”
The water main rupture was the second such incident in three weeks.
On March 19, a large underground water pipe burst at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, turning roads into rivers as water flowed from beneath the street for more than three hours. Officials cited aging infrastructure as a possible cause of the break.