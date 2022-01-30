A major Colorado Springs intersection is closed Sunday while crews repair a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
The water break was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Circle Drive and Galley Road.
Colorado Springs Utilities says nearby customers may experience water and pressure issues while repairs are worked on.
Utilities tweeted that it hopes to have repairs made by Sunday night.
UPDATE: The intersection at Galley Road and N. Circle Drive is closed at the points indicated in red so that our crews can repair a water main break that occurred last night. We anticipate re-opening the intersection by this evening.