All lanes of Garden of the Gods Road between Interstate 25 and North Chestnut Street shutdown after a water main ruptured Tuesday afternoon.
Crews from Colorado Springs Utilities responded to investigate the break, which caused water to flow into the street, Ted Skroback, a spokeswoman for the agency, said.
Westbound traffic was detoured onto Rusina Road and eastbound traffic was detoured onto Chestnut Street, Skroback said.
The agency gave no estimate of when the road would reopen.
