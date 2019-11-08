A water main break has shut down Vickers Dr. in Colorado Springs for most of Friday. The road is shut down between Lyncrest Dr. and Union Blvd. This started around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Colorado Springs Utilities says the road will be closed most of Friday.
The water main break sent water gushing into the air and onto the roads. Firefighters say the water started to ice over almost immediately. Colorado Springs Utilities is asking drivers to avoid the area to give crews more time and space to fix the break.