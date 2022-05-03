night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities are on their way to the site of what officials believe is water main break at the intersection North El Paso and Madison streets north of downtown Tuesday. 

Officials first received reports of the break around 5:20 p.m. Video footage sent to The Gazette shows water gushing onto the street. 

One onlooker described the break as a "geyser" and that the water has caused a sinkhole in the area, with chunks of pavement floating. 

Runoff water is spilling out into nearby streets, the onlooker said. 

