A water main break in north Colorado Springs early Friday morning has left multiple homes in the area without water, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The effected area is near the intersection of Applewood Drive and Mountain View Lane, near the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus. The break occurred between 5-6 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials said seven homes in the area are currently without water, with crews from Colorado Springs Utilities on the scene. It's estimated repairs will take 8-10 hours.

This article will be updated once more information is received.