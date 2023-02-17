Manitou Springs officials said Friday water access may be disrupted for some residents as Public Works crews repair a water main break along Sutherland Road.

Water service will be disrupted for homes in the following locations, according to a city news release:

• The 7 to 25 block of Sutherland Road

• The 1308 to 1385 block of Indian Oaks Place

• The 2 to 31 block of Sutherland Place

• The 3 to 5 block of Oak Ridge Road

Because a water main connected to the Crystal Hills water tank is also affected, city officials said in a 12:40 p.m. update on Facebook that homes in the Crystal Hills area, as well as possibly homes at high elevation in the Vias area, could also be affected as water pressure in the system drops.

Residents in these areas should try to conserve as much water as possible, city officials said:

• Turn off sprinklers

• Don't wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

• Avoid doing laundry or dishwashing

• Don't use water for anything but necessary activities

There is currently no estimated time of repair, officials said. Vehicles should drive safely through the area as crews are working in the streets.

When the connection is restored, it is normal to have discolored water and/or low water pressure, officials said. Residents can run their bathtub taps on cold to resolve the issue.