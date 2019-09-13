A water main break that happened Thursday evening is expected to impact Friday morning's commute.
The break at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Circle Drive forced the closure of northbound Union and restricted southbound traffic to one lane Thursday evening.
Colorado Springs Utilities reported people can expect crews at the scene through Friday morning.
#Traffic Crews will work through the night to repair a broken 12" water main at Union & T-Gap, but traffic impacts are expected to last through the morning drive.— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 13, 2019
NB Union is closed at Fillmore/Circle & only 1 lane of SB Union is open. Alt routes advised for the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/wFyA9S9oHj