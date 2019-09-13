union and circle 091319

Colorado Springs Utilities personnel work on the water main break at Union Boulevard and Circle Drive Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy KKTV.

A water main break that happened Thursday evening is expected to impact Friday morning's commute.

The break at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Circle Drive forced the closure of northbound Union and restricted southbound traffic to one lane Thursday evening.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported people can expect crews at the scene through Friday morning.

