A portion of 21st Street between Sheldon Avenue and West Cucharras Street was expected to be closed for the rest of the day due to a water main break, Colorado Springs Utilities said.
The break closed 21st just north of its busy intersection with Cimarron Street. Utilities hasn't said how long the arterial could be closed wile repairs are made.
It's the most recent in a string of water main breaks that have closed major streets in Colorado Springs this year.
Two of the more notorious incidents this summer closed Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park and blocked Garden of The Gods Boulevard just west of Interstate 25.