A water main break at North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road has lead to multiple road closures, according to Colorado Springs police.

"Avoid the area and expect lengthy delays," police tweeted shortly after 4 p.m.

According to Colorado Springs police, the following roads are closed: 

  • Northbound Academy Boulevard is closed at Constitution Avenue 
  • Southbound Academy closed is closed at Village Road
  • Eastbound traffic on Maizeland Road is closed at Sussex Lane
  • Westbound traffic on Maizeland Road closed at Wold Ave.
Colorado Springs Utilities' main line is currently informing callers that some houses near the affected area are receiving dirty water or experiencing very low water pressure -- or no water pressure at all.

Crews are on the way to the break, the recording said.

Closures are expected for several hours. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the section of Academy is expected to be closed through the weekend for repairs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

