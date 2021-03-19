A water main break at North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road has lead to multiple road closures, according to Colorado Springs police.
"Avoid the area and expect lengthy delays," police tweeted shortly after 4 p.m.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a major water main break at Maizeland and Academy. All lanes of traffic are being rerouted around the intersection. Unknown how long intersection will be shut down #traffichazard pic.twitter.com/SxtmNiDcGY— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 19, 2021
According to Colorado Springs police, the following roads are closed:
- Northbound Academy Boulevard is closed at Constitution Avenue
- Southbound Academy closed is closed at Village Road
- Eastbound traffic on Maizeland Road is closed at Sussex Lane
- Westbound traffic on Maizeland Road closed at Wold Ave.
Please do not attempt to drive through shopping center parking lots to drive onto N. Academy Blvd. in the area of the water main break!@CSPDPIO— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 19, 2021
Closures are expected for several hours. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the section of Academy is expected to be closed through the weekend for repairs.
This is a developing story and will be updated.