A boil-water advisory for Falcon-area residents was lifted Friday after tests for disease-causing organisms came back negative.
The advisory was issued Monday after the pump that moves water from the system's tank to customers lost power and the system depressurized. State law requires water districts to issue a boil advisory when a system loses pressure as a precautionary measure against possible contamination.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment flushed the system and confirmed Friday that bacteria samples returned "absent" for coliform — a common bacteria found in contaminated water.
"The state Health department gets concerned when things like this happen on a system-wide scale," said Tyson Ingels, the lead drinking water engineer with the state Health department. "As an abundance of caution against the possibility of contaminants leaching, we want to flush it out and have residents boil their water, even though it's a bit of an inconvenience."
The advisory was the second Falcon Highlands Metro District customers had received in recent years. The previous advisory was in July 2016 after a similar system failure occurred and lasted for three days. The test results came back clean.