Masses of koalas remain in danger as Australia's national bushfire emergency continues with no end in sight.
The rapidly spreading fires have laid waste to the koalas' habitats and scorched massive amounts of land across the eastern portion of the country. Officials report that hundreds of the marsupials have died while the fires around the city of Port Macquarie in New South Wales have topped 2.5 million acres of burned land.
Many koalas that have survived have been left badly burned. However, amid the horror, teams of courageous rescuers have stepped up to save the lives of dozens of koalas.
One such woman, identified only as Toni by Australia's Nine News, literally took the shirt off her back to aid in the rescue effort of one koala that had been burned by the flames of the fast-moving blaze.
Intense footage released this week showed an injured koala crawl across a roadway onto the smoldering ground before it made its way up a tree. Soon thereafter, Toni, using her own shirt, grabbed the koala from the tree and ran away from the fire area where a man on the side of the road helped her wrap the animal in a blanket, but not before dousing it with water.