Two parked vehicles in northeastern Colorado Springs were found engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers and Colorado Springs firefighters found the vehicles ablaze about 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Stone Avenue, officials said. The area is largely industrial and contains several warehouses. No one was injured, police said.
The incident was initially reported as suspicious, authorities said, but was later determined to be accidental. The fire is believed to have been started by a generator running in one of the vehicles, which caught fire and spread to an adjacent vehicle, police said.
A Gazette employee who witnessed the fire said she saw a man get out of one of the cars and open its back door before it exploded. Police said the man may have been the owner of the vehicle.
Officers said they are still investigating the fire even though they no longer believe it to be malicious.