President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon said "we're building a wall in Colorado" while he was talking in Pittsburgh about border wall progress.
Trump was in Pittsburgh to promote his support for the natural gas industry at the Shale Insight Conference when he made the comments - interpreted as a moment of confusion over geography.
"And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under. And we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” said Trump.
President Trump announces he's building a border wall in Colorado. He gets a standing ovation. #9NEWS #copolitics pic.twitter.com/H9fxzr18uC— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 23, 2019
Colorado borders Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico. While New Mexico and Texas border Mexico, Colorado is about 400 miles from the Mexican border.
The White House didn't immediately respond to an email from Colorado Politics asking for clarification.
Democratic Senate candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper tweeted at New Mexico’s senators asking, “do one of you want to break it to@realDonaldTrump that Colorado's border is with New Mexico, not Mexico...or should I?”
Hey @TeamHeinrich & @tomudall do one of you want to break it to @realDonaldTrump that Colorado's border is with New Mexico, not Mexico...or should I? https://t.co/8Qqe59Oep4— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) October 23, 2019