Police are asking the public to help identify four people caught on tape burglarizing the Evergreen Cemetery's Chapel during Thanksgiving weekend.
The video shows the four people walking around the inside of the chapel with lanterns. They left when they noticed the camera in the top corner of the building.
The battery-powered lanterns were later found broken, alongside a brick inside the chapel, a cemetery technician said.
The vandals appeared to have kicked in the back bathroom door and tore a security camera from the front entrance of the fabled, 109-year-old building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, Jody Sanchez-Skamarak, the cemetery’s supervisor, told The Gazette at the time of the incident.
A cemetery visitor discovered the damage early Nov. 25.
This was the second time in three years that the chapel was vandalized. In 2015, several teenagers broke open the chapel’s back door and an exterior bathroom door, causing several hundred dollars in damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.