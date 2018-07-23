A collection of Tweets and video from Monday evening's storm in El Paso and Teller counties. The latest on the storm, including information on evacuation centers, flooding and road closures, can be found here.
This is an extremely dangerous situation with the flooding. Please stay home do not drive into any rushing water. This one almost took us #cowx pic.twitter.com/QLDCkiJrI3— Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) July 23, 2018
Hail beginning. Normally you can see a Safeway store across the parking lot. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Yrhd0jKYx0— Jakob Rodgers (@JakobRodgers) July 23, 2018
It's raining so hard -- with small hail -- just outside of the @csgazette office in downtown #ColoradoSprings that I'm hearing car alarms going off. pic.twitter.com/TdaRurzpko— Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) July 23, 2018
Heavy rain and pea size hail coming down outside Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. #cowx #hail #flooding pic.twitter.com/wa5IcI5Tp4— El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) July 23, 2018
Dime sized hail clustered throughout Manitou Springs. This is outside of Green Willow Motel. pic.twitter.com/hvyRdv5lP0— The Gazette (@csgazette) July 23, 2018
Sirens go off during the storm in Manitou Springs earlier this evening #cowx (via @jerileebennett) pic.twitter.com/gm7jd3jCzs— The Gazette (@csgazette) July 24, 2018
"Neither snow nor rain..." A mail truck makes its way through a torrent of mud, hail and water on Cañon Avenue in Manitou Springs. (Courtesy of Jean Garrity) #cowx pic.twitter.com/aHbWzCxWhx— The Gazette (@csgazette) July 24, 2018
Fountain Creek looks like it’s about to overflow 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/bk6oWluJYH— Hannah Tran (@HannahTranMedia) July 24, 2018