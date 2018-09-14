The Pikes Peak Highway will open early Saturday for those who want to see the sunrise from the top of Colorado Springs' beloved mountain.
The National Weather Service reports temperatures will be near 37 degrees at 5 a.m., so pack the blankets, beanies and jackets.
Sunrise is at 6:41 a.m. Gates to Pikes Peak Highway will open at 4:30 a.m.
The Pikes Peak Highway is a paved, 19.5 miles-long road with approximately 162 turns and an average speed of 25 mph. Pullouts are available along the highway for other places to watch the sunrise.
Admission fees will be the same, $15 for adults (16 and older), $5 for children ages 6-15, or $50 for vehicles with up to five passengers.