UPDATE 2:26 p.m.
Controllers declared "all is well" as systems were checked. They are still awaiting a few status updates.
UPDATE 1:56 p.m.
The rover successfully touched down on the surface of Mars. The first images from the planet came 3 minutes later.
Colorado’s role in this week’s NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance rover landing comes courtesy of Lockheed Martin’s aeroshell, which protects the rover during entry, descent, and landing.
Thursday’s going to be a nerve-wracking day for David Scholz, the principal engineer and head of the team that built the aeroshell. Perseverance is scheduled to touch down about 1:55 p.m. MST Thursday.
“The day of landing is very anxious,” Scholz said in a telephone interview. “It’s an intense day, because there’s a lot that has to happen correctly for it to make it to the ground successfully. Once we see that heat shield ejected, we’re basically done.”
Built in Colorado, landing on Mars: Lockheed Martin's aeroshell carries rover to surface
The Lockheed team that built the aeroshell in Colorado was about 18 engineers large and it began work with pre-ordering materials as far back as 2015. Lockheed’s Waterton campus, in the hills of Waterton Canyon near southwest metro Denver, is home
Think of the aeroshell as a ball that houses the rover, which is going to explore the Red Planet’s surface and collect samples for a future mission. The aeroshell has to withstand speeds of 12,500 mph and temperatures as high as 2,370 degrees. So the bottom is made of a heat shield, and the top is the “back shell” that holds on to the rover until it can be lowered to the surface with cables. The rover will then cut the cables, and the shell flies away — burning any remaining fuel and crashing on the surface somewhere.
Scholz’s team designed, built, tested and then delivered the aeroshell to NASA in December 2019. It was launched July 30 last year. Lockheed has built all 10 of NASA’s Mars aeroshells in Colorado.
2 of 3 Mars missions currently have Colorado connections
If successful, it will be NASA’s fifth rover and ninth landing on Mars.