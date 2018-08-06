A collection of Twitter videos from storms that dropped heavy rain and hail across the Pikes Peak region Monday. Golf ball- and baseball-sized hail was reported in some places in El Paso County. It damaged cars, injured people and killed three animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Baseball and then golf ball-sized hail at Fort Carson around 2:30 today. pic.twitter.com/XmWtrVWvof— Andrea D. G. (@rnagibson) August 6, 2018
Video from reader shows pooling water on Fountain at Academy. @csgazette (Note: We do not recommend taking video while driving. Be safe out there) pic.twitter.com/cqJn8yhf05— Kaitlin Durbin (@njKaitlinDurbin) August 6, 2018
This video was taken near the Broadmoor a bit earlier this afternoon. A blanket of hail on the ground and a couple cars with busted back windshields (Courtesy of Kimberly Saavedra) #cowx pic.twitter.com/ARFCQvCvpP— The Gazette (@csgazette) August 6, 2018
First time I have seen #hail fog here in the hood, . Worst #hailstorm at the house since my arrival in '95 in Skyway Park. Baseball diameter. #cowx @csgazette @NWSPueblo pic.twitter.com/CvvQC1lvsq— Tom Magnuson (@ColoWxGUY) August 6, 2018
In Fountain. pic.twitter.com/BcJydEKE2P— Julie Jones (@ftnvalleysports) August 6, 2018
@weatherchannel @ColoSpringsNews @9news. Cheyenne Zoo pic.twitter.com/RtWzWDA2Ce— JParduetx (@pardue_jason) August 6, 2018
Here's video from Fountain as well, from Kevin Farley: pic.twitter.com/hgRBCau2za— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) August 6, 2018