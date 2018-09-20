A Colorado Springs police officer won’t face charges for fatally shooting a burglary suspect he believed was about to open fire, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Officer Troy Kananen was justified in using deadly force because he believed Jesse Paul Schlegel, 41, was about to shoot a bystander, the DA’s Office said. State law also allows officers to use deadly force to arrest a person suspected of committing — or about to commit — a felony with a deadly weapon.
“Here the suspect was committing a felony burglary and when he pulled a gun out he was committing two more felonies of menacing and robbery,” the DA’s Office said in a news release.
“At that moment, even if fleeing, under Colorado criminal law the officer is allowed to use deadly force in effecting his arrest.”
The incident was captured on Kananen’s body-worn camera.
The DA’s Office gave the following account:
Officers were called to the defunct O’Brien Typesetting and Printing shop on North 19th Street at 6:17 a.m. April 25 for a burglary in progress.
Property owner Glenn O’Brien had asked friend Mike Ayles to check on the property “because of an ongoing history of break-ins and thefts.” Ayles found a man breaking into one of the buildings. He called O’Brien, who called police.
O’Brien arrived shortly after Kananen and led the officer to Ayles, “who was keeping watch on the north end of a yellow building.”
As the officer approached, he saw Ayles focused on a gap in the siding. “The siding was forcibly pulled apart to create an improvised point of entry to the building,” the DA’s Office said.
Ayles gestured to be quiet, then pointed to the hole. Kananen gestured to Ayles to move behind him, then asked Ayles to go out to the road to direct an officer dispatched as back-up.
Moments later, Kananen saw the sheet metal move, and the suspect “scooted” out of the hole. The officer drew his pistol, and the men made eye contact.
Kananen told Schlegel not to move, but Schlegel fled.
As he gave chase, Kananen noticed an object that looked like a gun in Schlegel’s left hand. Schlegel went around a corner of the building, where Ayles appeared from the opposite corner.
The men had “a very brief tussle,” and Ayles yelled, “He’s got a gun!”
Kananen noticed that the gun was now in Schlegel’s right hand, and the suspect began to turn slightly left toward Ayles.
“Believing that the suspect was about to shoot Mr. Ayles (and possibly Officer Kananen next), Officer Kananen fired his weapon, striking the suspect several times,” the DA’s Office said. Schlegel collapsed, dropping a loaded Glock 19 9mm pistol.
Schlegel was taken to a hospital, where he died. An autopsy revealed he was shot in both upper arms and three times in the back. He had several drugs in his system, including oxycodone and “an extremely high concentration of methamphetamine.”