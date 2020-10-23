Officials provided an update on the East Troublesome fire Friday morning. Here's the video:
Here's Thursday's coverage of the wildfires in Colorado:
- The East Troublesome fire more than lived up to its name, growing by more than 140,000 acres in the past two days to become the second largest wildfire in state history and forcing thousands more residents to hurriedly flee their homes, authorities said. Read more here.
- Under a dark orange sky, thousands of evacuees fleeing the East Troublesome fire slowly rolled out of Estes Park Thursday in bumper-to-bumper traffic that stretched down U.S. 36 to Lyons. Read more here.
- In Granby, wary residents stay alert, prepare for anything
- Pine beetles contribute to record-breaking wildfires
- The 11 biggest wildfires in Colorado history
