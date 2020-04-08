WESTMINSTER — The eagle’s nest at Standley Lake experienced one of its most dramatic 24 hours in its nearly 27-year history this week.
The eagles here are live streamed by Standley Lake Regional Park, and during a week where eggs typically hatch, the Westminster open space said a mystery eagle intruder has been repeatedly attacking the nest.
Those attacks started on Monday afternoon, but the mom and dad eagles have been able to defend their eggs. But, overnight, the park said the eagle attacker got into the nest and appeared to peck at the eggs. Rangers hope they are still viable, and dad has continued to incubate them as if they are healthy, according to the park.