The three orphaned mountain lion cubs found last week in Washington state are making themselves at home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
New footage shows one of the three cubs climbing over its siblings in a hollow wood log, playing with the food and exploring their enclosure at the zoo.
A conflict with a person led to the death of their mother, the zoo said. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the two females and one male cub from their den. All three “still bear the camouflaging spots of young cubs.”
The cubs couldn’t have survived on their own in the wild, the zoo said.