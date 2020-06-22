A mountain lion cub arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on June 15 after being found on a logging road near Spokane, Washington, according to a news release.
The cub was rescued by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and is between the ages of six and eight weeks, based on his weight, size and teeth.
"Since he would be unable to survive in the wild without his mother at his age, WDFW contacted Oregon Zoo and made arrangements for a short stopover for vaccinations and a health assessment before being transported here," Cheyenne Mountain Zoo spokeswoman Rachel Wright said in the release.
The cub is becoming acquainted with his zoo keepers and will eventually be introduced to 1-year-old mountain lion siblings, Sitka and Adira, in the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit. Sitka and Adira also came to the zoo after being orphaned in Washington.
According to zoo keepers, the cub's favorite activities are wrestling with a stuffed bear, chirping, sleeping and eating.
Zoo officials aren't sure when their newest cub will be ready for the public, but plan to announce future updates.
