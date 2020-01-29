Watch the event through the video posted above or view the town hall on The Gazette's Facebook page.
El Paso County already leads Colorado in population growth, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Our county had the largest year-over-year population increase in 2018 with a net gain of 13,056 people, the State Demography Office recently announced. That brought the state’s second-biggest county to a total estimated population of 713,856.
A new study has ranked Colorado Springs among the top 30 fastest-growing large cities in the nation.
By 2050, Colorado Springs will pull ahead of Denver as the state’s biggest city, and El Paso County will pull ahead of Denver County as the state’s biggest county, according to Cindy DeGroen, the state’s projections demographer.
Are we ready for that kind of explosive growth on top of what we already have?
Some of our best local thinkers on growth and the challenges of growth have agreed to assemble for a robust Community Conversation on Responsible Growth in Colorado Springs.
The forum, presented by The Gazette and KKTV and sponsored by AARP, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. at Studio Bee in the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Panelists include Peter Wysocki, director of planning and development for the city of Colorado Springs; Dirk Draper, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organization; Richard Strasbaugh, interim chief executive officer of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations; Tim Seibert, vice president with Nor’wood Development Group; and anti-growth advocate Dave Gardner.