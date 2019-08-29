President Donald Trump on Thursday was set to announce the official establishment of U.S. Space Command, currently stationed in Colorado Springs.
The 2 p.m. White House ceremony declared the Colorado Springs command to be operational, and in control of the space efforts of all armed service branches.
Trump has shown an affinity for space issues during his first term, with a push for the new command, temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base, and the Space Force, a proposed separate service branch for space troops.
Colorado Springs is the nation's hub for military space efforts, with Air Force Space Command at Peterson and troops who control the nation's constellation of military satellites at Schriever Air Force Base.
But the Pentagon has yet to announce a permanent home for U.S. Space Command, which will provide satellite services to troops around the globe while defending America's space assets and planning for battles that could reach orbit.
Colorado Springs is considered a leading contender to house the command, but Alabama, California and Florida are putting up a spirited fight to draw it away from the Pikes Peak region.
Trump is not expected to announce the command's home base.
But between the White House ceremony and another one planned for early September at Peterson, local leaders are hoping for hints as to the command's fate.