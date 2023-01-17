Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis will outline his agenda for the 2023 legislative session this morning, when he is expected to offer solutions to Colorado's most pressing problems, notably affordable housing, public safety, and rising cost of living. He is likely to offer an assessment of his first four years in office — and look at head to his second term. He is also expected to outline ambitious goals and seek to persuade the public, which overwhelmingly voted for him, that Democratic goals reflect their interest. For live updates, follow us here.