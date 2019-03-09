All 11 candidates competing for three at-large Colorado Springs City Council seats up for grabs in April will participate in today's candidates forum, hosted by The Gazette, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
The council hopefuls include: Regina English, Tony Gioia, Gordon Klingenschmitt, Terry Martinez, Bill Murray, Athena Roe, Val Snider, Dennis Spiker, Tom Strand, Randy Tuck and Wayne Williams.
The forum will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with each candidate answering questions asked by Gazette and KOAA reporters.
They will also be allowed closing statements.