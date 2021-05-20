A suspect who is said to have “ambushed” and shot a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy several times early Thursday morning was apprehended after an hourslong manhunt, officials said.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said about 3 a.m., dispatch received a call of a theft in progress near mile marker 386 on Highway 40/287, between Limon and Hugo on the eastern Plains.
A deputy arrived and was “ambushed,” being shot several times, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy called for assistance and several agencies responded. It’s not known if the deputy was able to fire at the suspect.
The deputy was taken to a metro-area hospital in unknown condition.
Law enforcement agencies began a manhunt for the suspect and after 10 a.m., a public safety alert was issued by the sheriff's office saying the suspect was located and there was no longer a threat to the community.
A 62-mile stretch of Highway 40/287 was closed from Limon to Kit Carson as authorities searched for the suspect.