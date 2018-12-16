highlands+ranch+fire.jpg
Photo: Littleton Fire Dept.
HIGHLANDS RANCH - Cars parked inside a garage helped feed a house fire in Highlands Ranch Saturday night.

Littleton firefighters said the gasoline in those cars fueled the fire, making it harder to extinguish.

No other homes were ever threatened. The house is located on Briargrove Way. The cause remains under investigation.

