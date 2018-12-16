Briargrove Update - Fuel from vehicles inside the garage continues to burn, Foam will be used to extinguish the flames. Extensive overhaul needed to put out all hot spots. No injures and cause under investigation. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Omjz2c9azF— Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) December 16, 2018
HIGHLANDS RANCH - Cars parked inside a garage helped feed a house fire in Highlands Ranch Saturday night.
Littleton firefighters said the gasoline in those cars fueled the fire, making it harder to extinguish.
No other homes were ever threatened. The house is located on Briargrove Way. The cause remains under investigation.
