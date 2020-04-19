Multiple groups are organizing protests in Denver against Colorado's stay-at-home order, which Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Joint Information Center (JIC) acknowledged that people are frustrated, but reminded the public that the stay-at-home order is meant to protect the safety of the entire community, ahead of protests planned for Sunday. The JIC issued a statement reminding the public it is illegal to willfully block a public right-of-way:

"We understand people are frustrated with our current situation, but the stay-at-home order protects the health, safety and welfare of our entire community," JIC said." Operation Gridlock would be a wholly irresponsible and reckless way to express those frustrations."

"The city must enforce the stay-at-home order to protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, which we know the vast majority of our community understands," said Erika Martinez with Denver Joint Information. "Enforcement is a last resort, but is necessary if we, as a community, are going to stop the spread of the virus."

Colorado State Patrol said that no permits have been filed for Sunday's protests.

"This would be an un-permitted event like many of the pop up events or marches that occur in Denver," CSP said.

At least two groups, ReOpen Colorado and the Colorado Libertarian Party, are organizing protests outside of the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver.

Read more from 9News here.