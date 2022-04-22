Evacuation orders have been issued after a grass fire erupted Friday afternoon on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The evacuation orders are issued for all residents of The Farm subdivision on Ridgeline Drive, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

#ColoradoSpringsFire IMMEDIATE EVACUATION FOR ALL. In The Farm Subdivision. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," the fire department tweeted.

Multiple units are responding to the fire, according to the fire department, which is asking everyone to avoid the area.

The fire is near the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.

#ColorsdoSpringsFire heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult avoid the area heavy fire apparatus response. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

BREAKING: Fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/TcJBEYtPtu — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) April 22, 2022

The grass fire comes on a day that was forecast with high fire danger and red flag warnings from the National Weather Service. Conditions in southern Colorado "will be volatile, explosive ... in terms of fire weather concerns," the weather service said.

Winds near the fire are out of the south at 20-35 mph with gust over 50 mph, according to the weather service.

The weather service said there hasn't been a day with conditions like this in Colorado since 2018.

This is a developing story. Follow us for more information as it becomes available.