A grass fire that erupted in north Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon has been "knocked down," the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 2 p.m.

"No structures lost at this time. Evacuation to remain in effect for the near future. Many road closures still in effect. Avoid the area," the fire department said via Twitter.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents of The Farm subdivision, a neighborhood north of Interquest Parkway and the Great Wolf Lodge.

#ColoradoSpringsFire IMMEDIATE EVACUATION FOR ALL. In The Farm Subdivision. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and Interquest at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," the fire department tweeted.

#ColoradoSpringsFire MEDIA ALERT - The Farm Fire press conference will be at 2:45 at NW shopping center at Ridgeline & Voyager — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

Multiple units responded to the fire, according to the fire department.

Evacuees from behind the Great Wolf Lodge are being sent to Pine Creek High School, police said in a tweet. Also, police ask that the area of Interquest and Voyager parkways, north to Bridle Oaks Lane and west to I-25 be avoided.

#ColorsdoSpringsFire heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult avoid the area heavy fire apparatus response. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

BREAKING: Fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/TcJBEYtPtu — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) April 22, 2022

The grass fire comes on a day that was forecast with high fire danger and red flag warnings from the National Weather Service. Conditions in southern Colorado "will be volatile, explosive ... in terms of fire weather concerns," the weather service said.

Winds near the fire are out of the south at 20-35 mph with gust over 50 mph, according to the weather service. Winds between 60 and 70 mph continue across southern Colorado Friday afternoon.

The weather service said there hasn't been a day with conditions like this in Colorado since 2018.

Due to the grass fire, Colorado Springs police are on priority dispatch, which means residents should only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies, the police department tweeted.

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES AFFECTED

Some Academy District 20 school bus routes are not able to provide afternoon service to the impacted areas, the district said in a news release. The district asked that parents make arrangements to pick up students at their respective schools.

ALSO FRIDAY

A grass fire is reported northeast of Lamar in southeast Colorado on Friday afternoon.

Dry conditions and winds gusting to 60-70mph have allowed for volatile fire weather conditions to develop. Satellite shows a large wildfire has grown in Prowers County and is quickly moving to the NNE, with a smaller wildfire just to the north of the larger one. #cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/oHMbVZGVW2 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Follow us for more information as it becomes available.