Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans on the state's fight against the coronavirus at a Monday afternoon press conference that will be streamed live on his Facebook page.
Live updates:
-"We are still far from normal," says Polis. "Being vigilant is what this new phase is about," Polis said of the safer-at-home phase.
-Coloradans are encouraged to still stay at home and those at-risk, such as seniors, must follow stay-at-home measures.
-Coloradans should continue to wear masks inside and outside when in public and maintain social distancing. Groups of 10 or more are still banned, including gyms and churches, and schools will continue distance learning.
- "May 1 is a very important day," Polis said.
Retail stores can open with measures similar to what grocery stores are implementing, such as floor decals in checkout lines, making sure not too many people are inside and disinfecting products are available for customers to use.
All employees must wear masks and employers should implement routine temperature checks on employees. Anyone who is sick or showing symptoms should not be allowed to work. Polis encouraged retail stores to have dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable individuals.
Beginning May 4, businesses can allow 50% of its workforce to return to offices, but Polis encouraged telecommuting where possible.
-Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in options and "there is no date" for when they might reopen.
-Colorado counties have to option to match state guidelines, implement stricter guidelines, or further relax restrictions. To relax restrictions, counties must follow specific guidelines such as show a very low number of cases each day, prove cases have declined over previous 14 days, and have local hospitals prove they can treat each patient.
"We're a big, diverse state. And that's not a bad thing," Polis said, allowing counties to choose their own jurisdictions on guidelines.
The Gazette will cover the event scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and it can be viewed here live. Watch this page for updates.
On Sunday, the state transitioned from Polis' "stay at home" order, issued March 25, to "safer at home," which entails vulnerable populations staying in unless absolutely necessary, all Coloradans being told to limit social interactions to the greatest extent possible, and a prohibition on gatherings of over 10 people.
The new phase, however, allows some non-essential retailers and personal-service providers like barbers to re-open in limited capacity.
As of Sunday, Colorado had 13,441 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, though state health officials have said that number could be up to 10 times higher due to a lack of testing availability. In El Paso County, 867 individuals have been diagnosed.
The state had seen nearly 700 deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Related
- More updates from around the state Monday.
- Safer at home in Colorado: What's opening, what's not this week.