Gov. Jared Polis held a televised address Monday evening on the impacts of COVID-19 in Colorado, which led him to extend the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26.
Polis issued the statewide order on March 25, which enforces residents to only leave home for essential duties. It was initially set to expire on April 11. Polis’ 2-week extension on Monday came hours after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s announced the city's stay-at-home extension to April 30. The nationwide stay-at-home order issued by President Donald Trump is also set to last through April 30.
In his address, Polis recognized that Coloradans might be struggling with the stay-at-home order as we are "a state of people who love the outdoors [and are] suddenly quarantined inside," but encouraged them that these conditions are not permanent.
"If there is any way to safely end it sooner, then we will," Polis said.
He cited changes in how the virus is spreading and that it's due to social distancing and stay-at-home measures. Cases were doubling every one-and-a-half days when the coronavirus made its way to Colorado, but current data show cases are now doubling every six days, Polis said. He thanked those who are taking the measures seriously.
"I want to thank each and every one of you who has been taking this seriously. You are truly helping to turn the tide against this virus...This is not the time to abandon what's been working."
As of Monday, a month since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, the state had 5,172 positive cases and 150 deaths related to the coronavirus. El Paso County reported 441 cases and 28 deaths.