Baseball fans chanted "lock him up" when President Trump was announced at Game 5 of the World Series.
Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy— Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019
The president, sitting in the Washington Suite at Nationals Park with first lady Melania Trump, GOP lawmakers and a couple of “Wounded Warriors," stood up and clapped as the group appeared on the big screen Sunday evening.
They were greeted by boos and "lock him up" chants reminiscent of those Trump supporters often reserve for the president's 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.
Trump just got booed at the Nationals game 😂👏 #FINISHTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/0Do5BCIlBc— Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) October 28, 2019
WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019
The World Series was tied at two games apiece between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros gong into Sunday night's Game 5. It is the first World Series appearance for a Washington, D.C., team since 1933.
The principal owner of the Washington Nationals, Mark Lerner, said last week that Trump “should be at” Game 5 of the World Series despite anyone’s political views.
“Well, he has every right to come,” Lerner said. “He’s the president of the United States, whether you like him or not. It’s a special event. He should be at it.”
Trump did not throw the first pitch. That honor went to acclaimed chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize last year.