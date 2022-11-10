Board of El Paso County Commissioners Chairman Stan VanderWerf will deliver the annual State of the Region address to local business representatives, nonprofit leaders and community members Thursday morning.
The annual event and luncheon hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC begins at 11:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Colorado Springs.
You can watch the livestreamed address here:
Themed "Together Towards Tomorrow," VanderWerf is expected to discuss El Paso County's successes over the last year and highlight the county's work to "strengthen the region's economy, workforce and infrastructure," according to a county press release announcing the event.
VanderWerf will also discuss how El Paso County is working with other regional partners to address challenges and "enhance the quality of life" for residents, the release states.