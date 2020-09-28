Giraffe Bailey has gone into labor with her first calf, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday.
The birth will be livestreamed on the zoo's Facebook page, and watchers can also tune in to the zoo's indoor stall camera at cmzoo.org/giraffecam or its YouTube channel, youtube.com/CMZooCS.
"The team's all here to help with a safe delivery," the zoo said in a Facebook post just after 10 a.m. "Our first indication that labor was starting was the calf's two front hooves emerging from mom."
After that, the calf's nose or head area should emerge, zoo officials said. The back hooves are usually the last to emerge, and the calf will drop approximately 6 feet to the ground onto 6 inches of sand. This naturally severs the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf's first breath, officials said.
"After that, mom will encourage the calf to stand up within about an hour or two after birth, which can sometimes look like she's nudging or kicking the baby," the post said.
Zoo officials will livestream the birth "as long as everything goes well. ... As with any birth, there are risks of things going wrong. If anything unfortunate happens, we will stop the live feed to protect our viewers from any disturbing images."