For the first time ever, a bear tried to check into the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last night. The hotel sees all sorts of wildlife stop by - it is basically on the doorstep of Rocky Mountain National Park - but never really inside it.
According to Reed Rowley, the Vice President of Business Development for the hotel's controlling company, the bear popped in during the wee hours of the morning while all the guests were asleep.
That (arguably extremely brave) person behind the camera reportedly felt safe enough to casually record the big ol' black bear as it perused the hotel lobby's furniture.
In the video, you can see the bear hop up on an end table and then traipse around the lobby as though it were waiting for service.