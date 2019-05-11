A bear broke into and ravaged a car in Estes Park this week, reminding drivers to keep their cars locked.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of the inside of a car that was destroyed by a bear who was able to get inside the unlocked vehicle. The interior is ripped to shreds, including the front seats and doors.
A bear tore apart this car near Estes Park. Bears are exceptionally smart, which means us humans have to be exceptionally bear smart!Lock your cars, close windows, do not leave anything with a scent inside (food, wrappers, cups, sunscreen, chap stick, etc.). #BearAware pic.twitter.com/iLDAEhO9mj— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 11, 2019
Colorado Parks and Wildlife advised people to lock their cars, keep their windows closed and not leave anything with a scent — food, sunscreen, cups, wrappers — inside.
About a month ago, a woman in Breckenridge came back to the inside of her Subaru ripped to pieces by a bear. Tweets said she left a sealed bag of gummy bars in her unlocked car, which enticed the bear to break in.