Colorado black bears spotted in Broadmoor area
Edition reader Linda Fernandez sent in this photo of a black bear looking for food on garbage day in Broadmoor Spires. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says black bears are "curious, intelligent and very resourceful," and "will explore all possible food sources. If they find food near homes, camp​grounds, vehicles or communities, they’ll come back for more." Often, bears that become aggressive must often be put down. CPW asks residents to bear-proof their homes and keep trash and any food sources properly locked and stored away. For more information on how to stay "bear aware," visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.
A bear broke into and ravaged a car in Estes Park this week, reminding drivers to keep their cars locked.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of the inside of a car that was destroyed by a bear who was able to get inside the unlocked vehicle. The interior is ripped to shreds, including the front seats and doors.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife advised people to lock their cars, keep their windows closed and not leave anything with a scent — food, sunscreen, cups, wrappers — inside.

About a month ago, a woman in Breckenridge came back to the inside of her Subaru ripped to pieces by a bear. Tweets said she left a sealed bag of gummy bars in her unlocked car, which enticed the bear to break in.

