Secure your garbage, Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns after a bear was spotted in southwest Colorado Springs Wednesday.
It is now a critical time to be bear aware, as bears come out for an annual feeding frenzy prior to hibernation.
Why does @COParksWildlife preach the importance of securing your garbage? To avoid scenes like this in a southwest #ColoradoSprings neighborhood where human-bear conflicts have resulted in many bears being euthanized in recent years. #GarbageKillsBears pic.twitter.com/NsAAyJB2yf— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2018
Traffic hardly phases this black bear in hyperphagia - the annual fall feeding frenzy triggered by the need to pack on 20,000 calories a day until hibernation. Secure your trash. This is why @COParksWildlife preaches #GarbageKillsBears pic.twitter.com/GVhvgyHFRx— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2018
Thanks to Michael Lowery for sharing photos and video of a bear in a SW #ColoradoSprings neighborhood where many human-bear conflicts have led to bear deaths. This is a critical time to be #BearAware as hyperphagia has triggered an annual feeding frenzy prior to hibernation. pic.twitter.com/tWq0VGZWLD— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2018