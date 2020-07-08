Bear activity is picking up in the Colorado Springs area.
Many bear sightings were reported last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a tweet.
In a video taken by Michelle Toscano, one bear was seen breaking into an unlocked truck in Colorado Springs where a lunch bag had been left.
WATCH what happened when someone in #ColoradoSprings left a lunch bag in an unlocked truck. This is #BearCountry. Bears have a keen sense of smell. Don't attract them and turn them into garbage bears or nuisance bears. Be #BearAware. Learn more at: https://t.co/m3xAwVAOJl (4/4) pic.twitter.com/JZo9BkWJsf— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2020
Bears have a keen sense of smell and will explore all possible food sources.
Learn more about how to be "Bear Aware" here.
This bear was seen limping across a yard last week in Monument. Bears are constantly seeking food. Keep doors and windows closed. Don't attract bears with birdfeeders, pet food, unsecured garbage, open garage doors. Don't be the reason a bear is euthanized. #KeepBearsAlive (3/4) pic.twitter.com/Wzpo6xZ6ci— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2020