Black bears are especially common in Colorado Springs around springtime. File photo.

​​​​​Bear activity is picking up in the Colorado Springs area.

Many bear sightings were reported last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a tweet. 

In a video taken by Michelle Toscano, one bear was seen breaking into an unlocked truck in Colorado Springs where a lunch bag had been left.

Bears have a keen sense of smell and will explore all possible food sources. 

Learn more about how to be "Bear Aware" here.

